Stock Alert: Precision (DTIL) Trades 5.16% Higher May 27

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 5.16% to $1.63 on May 27.

665,283 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 699,104 shares.

The company's stock has risen 79.05% so far in 2022.

Precision shares have moved between $1.49 and $14.38 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Precision Biosciences Inc

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

