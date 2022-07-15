Stock Alert: Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Climbing 5.03% in Pre-Market Move for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRAX - Market Data & News Trade

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) is active in pre-market trading today, July 15, with shares gaining 5.03% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 82.84% year-to-date and has moved 20.71% higher over the last 5 days.

About Praxis Precision Medicines Inc

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

