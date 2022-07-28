Stock Alert: Plus (PSTV) Climbing 14.57% in Pre-Market Move for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSTV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 28.

Ahead of the market's open, Plus stock has climbed 14.57% from the previous session’s close.

Plus was down $0.0075 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About Plus Therapeutics Inc

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company's drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

