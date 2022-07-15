Stock Alert: Pinterest (PINS) Climbing 14.92% in Pre-Market Move for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PINS - Market Data & News Trade

Pinterest Inc - Class A (NYSE:PINS) has already climbed $2.62 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $17.56, Pinterest has moved 14.92% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 13.37% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Pinterest investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:40:08 est.

About Pinterest Inc - Class A

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

