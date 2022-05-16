Stock Alert: Pintec (PT) Up 317.39% in Pre-Market Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:PT) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 16.

Ahead of the market's open, Pintec stock has climbed 317.39% from the previous session’s close.

Pintec was up $0.0504 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:24 est.

PINTEC Technology Holdings Limited is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans and business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions.

