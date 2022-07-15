Stock Alert: Perpetua (PPTA) Climbing 5.00% in Pre-Market Trading for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPTA - Market Data & News Trade

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) is active in pre-market trading today, July 15, with shares up 5.00% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 41.05% year-to-date and has moved 1.75% loses over the last 5 days.

About Perpetua Resources Corp.

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony is a federally designated critical mineral for its use in the national defense, aerospace and technology sectors. In addition to the company’s commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments.

