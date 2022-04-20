Stock Alert: Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Trades 1.08% Lower April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEB - Market Data & News Trade

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares have fallen 1.08% today on 2,336,504 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,478,658 shares traded.

After today’s close at $24.78 the company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

Pebblebrook Hotel has moved 12.03% so far this year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

