Stock Alert: Parke (PKBK) Trades 2.86% Lower May 18

Shares of Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) traded 2.86% lower on May 18 to close at $23.81.

28,296 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 33,077 shares.

Parke is up 16.81% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Parke Bancorp Inc

Parke Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in January 2005, while Parke Bank commenced operations in January 1999. Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank maintain their principal offices at 601 Delsea Drive, Washington Township, New Jersey. Parke Bank conducts business through a branch office in Northfield, New Jersey, two branch offices in Washington Township, New Jersey, a branch office in Galloway Township, New Jersey, a branch office in Collingswood, New Jersey, a branch in center city Philadelphia and a branch in Chinatown in Philadelphia. Parke Bank is a full service commercial bank, with an emphasis on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses primarily in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey and Philadelphia and surrounding counties in Pennsylvania. Parke Bank's deposits are insured up to the maximum legal amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

