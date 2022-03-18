Stock Alert: Park City, (PCYG) Down 3.28% in Pre-Market Trading for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCYG - Market Data & News Trade

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has already fallen $-0.19 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $5.80, Park City, has moved 3.28% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 5.69% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Park City, investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:21:23 est.

About Park City Group, Inc.

Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families-compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing-ReposiTrak's cloud-based platform's integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.

