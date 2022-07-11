Stock Alert: Panbela (PBLA) Falling 6.72% in Pre-Market Hours for July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBLA - Market Data & News Trade

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) has already lost $-0.08 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.19, Panbela has moved 6.72% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 60.81% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Panbela investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:21 est.

About Panbela Therapeutics Inc.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. isdedicated to treating patients with pancreatic cancer and exploring SBP-101's potential for efficacy in combination with other agents and in treating other types of cancer.

