Stock Alert: Organovo (ONVO) Up 2.89% in Pre-Market Hours for March 31

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) has already gained $0.11 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.81, Organovo has moved 2.89% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 0.00% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Organovo investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:23:45 est.

About Organovo Holdings Inc

Organovo is an early-stage biotechnology company that is developing and utilizing highly customized 3D human tissues as dynamic models of healthy and diseased human biology for drug development. The company's proprietary technology is being used to build functional 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function and disease. Organovo's advances include cell type-specific compartments, prevalent intercellular tight junctions, and the formation of microvascular structures. Management believes these attributes can enable critical complex, multicellular disease models that can be used to develop clinically effective drugs for selected therapeutic areas.

