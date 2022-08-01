Stock Alert: Orchard (ORTX) Up 5.74% in Pre-Market Move for August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORTX - Market Data & News Trade

Orchard Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ORTX) has already gained $0.0304 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.53, Orchard has moved 5.74% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 11.62% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Orchard investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics plc - ADR

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. The company's ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK's rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Orchard now has one of the deepest and most advanced gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry spanning multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

