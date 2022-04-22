Stock Alert: Oragenics (OGEN) Climbing 6.83% in Pre-Market Hours for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OGEN - Market Data & News

Shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSE:OGEN) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 22.

Ahead of the market's open, Oragenics stock has risen 6.83% from the previous session’s close.

Oragenics lost $0.0277 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:18:14 est.

About Oragenics Inc

Oragenics, Inc. is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus. The Terra CoV-2 immunization leverages coronavirus spike protein research conducted by the National Institute of Health. In addition, Oragenics has an exclusive worldwide channel collaboration with ILH Holdings, Inc. (n/k/a Eleszto Genetika, Inc.), relating to the development of novel lantibiotics.

