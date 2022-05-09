Stock Alert: Oppenheimer (OPY) Trades 3.16% Lower May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPY - Market Data & News Trade

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE:OPY) shares lost 3.16% today on 173,042 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 87,466 shares traded.

After today’s close at $31.30 the company has a 50 day moving average of $37.38.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

Oppenheimer lost 30.06% so far this year.

About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - Class A

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., is a United States regional broker-dealer. The Company offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. Oppenheimer also offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

