Stock Alert: Opko Health (OPK) Trades 3.53% Lower April 11

Today, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) fell $0.12 to end the day Monday at $3.28.

The company began the day at $3.35 and shares fluctuated between $3.38 and $3.26 with 2,743,890 shares trading hands.

Opko Health is averaging 4,429,763 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 29.31% YTD.

Opko Health expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Opko Health Inc

Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.

