Stock Alert: Opgen (OPGN) Up 6.72% in Pre-Market Hours for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPGN - Market Data & News Trade

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) has already gained $0.0357 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.53, Opgen has moved 6.72% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 3.47% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Opgen investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Opgen Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:31 est.

About Opgen Inc

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, OpGen is developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen's product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas®AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

To get more information on Opgen Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Opgen Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles