Stock Alert: Opera (OPRA) Up 6.41% in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPRA - Market Data & News Trade

Opera Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) is active in pre-market trading today, March 8, with shares climbing 6.41% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 31.44% year-to-date while moving 21.68% lower over the last 5 days

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Opera visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:19:47 est.

About Opera Ltd - ADR

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to more than 380 million MAUs worldwide. The quickly growing company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

