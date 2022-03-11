Stock Alert: OneSmart Education (ONE) Up 3.63% in Pre-Market Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONE - Market Data & News Trade

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd - ADR (NYSE:ONE) has already gained $0.07 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.93, OneSmart Education has moved 3.63% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 24.90% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for OneSmart Education investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:50:23 est.

About OneSmart International Education Group Ltd - ADR

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 after-school education company in China. Its vision is to be the most trusted and heart-warming education company and its mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Its company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

