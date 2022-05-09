Stock Alert: Old Dominion Freight Line, (ODFL) Trades 3.26% Lower May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ODFL - Market Data & News Trade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares lost 3.26% today on 1,047,499 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 1,157,548 shares traded.

After today’s close at $271.20 the company has a 50 day moving average of $284.36.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

Old Dominion Freight Line, has moved 21.70% so far this year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

