Stock Alert: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Decreasing 5.18% in Pre-Market Trading for March 29

Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:OCUP) is active in pre-market trading today, March 29, with shares down 5.18% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 13.94% year-to-date while moving 11.26% gains over the last 5 days.

About Ocuphire Pharma Inc

Ocuphire is a publicly traded, clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire's pipeline currently includes two small- molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company's lead product candidate, Nyxol® Eye Drops, is a once-dailypreservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selectivealpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia. Ocuphire's second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice- a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Nyxol is entering Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and RM, and Phase 2 for presbyopia. APX3330 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets.

