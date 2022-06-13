Stock Alert: Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Trades 5.76% Lower June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCSL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) traded 5.76% lower on June 13 to close at $6.55.

2,647,958 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,068,984 shares.

Oaktree Specialty Lending lost 4.75% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. OCSL's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. OCSL is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

