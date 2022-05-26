Stock Alert: Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Climbing 5.29% in Pre-Market Hours for May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCSL - Market Data & News Trade

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has already climbed $0.36 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $6.81, Oaktree Specialty Lending has moved 5.29% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 2.01% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Oaktree Specialty Lending investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:32 est.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. OCSL's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. OCSL is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

To get more information on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings