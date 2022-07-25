Stock Alert: Nuzee (NUZE) Down 5.22% in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NUZE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nuzee Inc (NASDAQ:NUZE) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Nuzee stock fell 5.22% from the previous session’s close.

Nuzee gained $0.09 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:37:20 est.

About Nuzee Inc

NuZee, Inc., headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a specialty coffee company with a primary focus on single serve coffee co-packing. The Compèany believes it is the leading single serve pour over and tea bag coffee co-packer in the United States. The Company's mission is to leverage its position as a co-packer at the forefront of the North American single serve pour over coffee market to revolutionize the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. While the United States is its core market, the Company also has single serve pour over coffee sales operations in Japan as well as manufacturing and sales operations in Korea and a joint venture in Latin America. In addition, the Company plans to opportunistically leverage its strengths and relationships to grow its proprietary NuZee and Coffee Blenders brands in the United States and select international markets.

