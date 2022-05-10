Stock Alert: Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipalome Fund (NQP) Down 24.24% in Pre-Market Move for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NQP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 10.

Ahead of the market's open, Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipalome Fund stock dropped 24.24% from the previous session’s close.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipalome Fund was down $0.12 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipalome Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:46:16 est.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund's primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes. The secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, Pennsylvania state, and local income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

To get more information on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering