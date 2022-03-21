Stock Alert: Nuveen Global Highome Fund (JGH) Increasing 3.72% in Pre-Market Hours for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JGH - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) is active in pre-market trading today, March 21, with shares climbing 3.72% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 13.42% year-to-date and posted 1.15% gains over the last 5 days.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund seeks to deliver high current income through a diversified portfolio of global high-income securities that may span the capital structure and credit spectrum, including high-yield bonds from the U.S. and developed and emerging markets, as well as preferred and convertible securities. Its managed assets will include at least 65% in securities rated below investment grade, at least 40% in securities issued by non-U.S. entities, and up to 25% in debt obligations from issuers located in emerging market countries. Up to 15% may be invested in unhedged non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds; derivatives may be used for hedging purposes only. The Fund uses leverage.

