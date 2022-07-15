Stock Alert: Novan (NOVN) Climbing 7.08% in Pre-Market Hours for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOVN - Market Data & News Trade

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) is active in pre-market trading today, July 15, with shares climbing 7.08% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 42.45% year-to-date and has moved 0.83% lower over the last 5 days.

About Novan Inc

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men's and women's health, infectious diseases and gastroenterology conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company's lead product candidate, SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, is currently being evaluated in the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important patient-care need for the treatment of molluscum.

