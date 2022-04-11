Stock Alert: NOV (NOV) Trades 4.71% Lower April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOV - Market Data & News Trade

NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 4.71% to $19.41 on April 11.

3,741,406 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 4,101,959 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 50.69% so far in 2022.

NOV shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About NOV Inc

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

