Stock Alert: NOV (NOV) Climbing 5.23% in Pre-Market Trading for July 28

Shares of NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 28.

Ahead of the market's open, NOV stock has climbed 5.23% from the previous session’s close.

NOV rose $0.45 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About NOV Inc

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

