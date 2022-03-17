Stock Alert: Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Down 3.01% in Pre-Market Trading for March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NWBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:NWBI) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 17.

Ahead of the market's open, Northwest Bancshares stock dropped 3.01% from the previous session’s close.

Northwest Bancshares rose $0.21 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About Northwest Bancshares Inc

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of September 30, 2020, Northwest operated 205 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.

