Stock Alert: NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) Climbing 17.47% in Pre-Market Move for June 9

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) is active in pre-market trading today, June 9, with shares climbing 17.47% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 40.95% year-to-date and posted 12.35% lower over the last 5 days.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary controlled release formulation of mazindol (mazindol CR), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin receptor 2 agonist, which was used for many yearsto treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating mazindol CR in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

