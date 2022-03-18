Stock Alert: Nexa (NEXA) Trades 6.36% Lower March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEXA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) moved 6.36% lower on March 18 to close at $8.39.

572,208 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 173,318 shares.

Nexa has gained 14.56% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Nexa Resources S.A.

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2019 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2019, according to Wood Mackenzie.

