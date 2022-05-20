Stock Alert: NewAge (NBEV) Climbing 9.69% in Pre-Market Move for May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NBEV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of NewAge Inc (NASDAQ:NBEV) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 20.

Ahead of the market's open, NewAge stock has risen 9.69% from the previous session’s close.

NewAge rose $0.0043 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:16:17 est.

About NewAge Inc

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to 'live healthy.' The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

