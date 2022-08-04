Stock Alert: Neptune Wellness (NEPT) Up 7.94% in Pre-Market Trading for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEPT - Market Data & News Trade

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) has already climbed $0.1 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.26, Neptune Wellness has moved 7.94% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 6.78% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Neptune Wellness investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:24:18 est.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. The Company has in excess of 100 customers across several verticals including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods. Neptune's wholly owned subsidiary, 9354-7537 Québec Inc., is licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000-square-foot facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The Company also has a 24,000 square-foot facility located in North Carolina to process hemp biomass into extracts. Neptune brings decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis and hemp industries. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, the Company sees applications for hemp-derived extracts in the U.S. beyond existing markets and product forms and into personal care and home care markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and a variety of marine and seed oils. Its head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

To get more information on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles