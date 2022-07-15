Stock Alert: National Retail Properties (NNN) Down 8.96% in Pre-Market Move for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NNN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 15.

Ahead of the market's open, National Retail Properties stock dropped 8.96% from the previous session’s close.

National Retail Properties lost $0.49 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About National Retail Properties Inc

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

