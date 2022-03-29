Stock Alert: National Health Investors, (NHI) Trades 2.38% Higher March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NHI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was up $1.41 to close Tuesday at $60.79.

The company began the day at $60.00 and shares fluctuated between $61.03 and $59.83 with 319,238 shares trading hands.

National Health Investors, is averaging 256,650 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 3.32% YTD.

National Health Investors, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About National Health Investors, Inc.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

