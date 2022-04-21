Stock Alert: National Fuel Gas (NFG) Trades 1.08% Lower April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NFG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) lost $0.79 to finish the day Thursday at $72.66.

The company started at $73.34 and shares fluctuated between $74.22 and $72.32 with 619,123 shares trading hands.

National Fuel Gas is averaging 564,640 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 15.63% YTD.

National Fuel Gas anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on National Fuel Gas visit the company profile.

About National Fuel Gas Co.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility.

To get more information on National Fuel Gas Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: National Fuel Gas Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq