Stock Alert: National Bank (NBHC) Trades 1.55% Lower April 22

National Bank Holdings Corp - Class A (NYSE:NBHC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 1.55% to $38.69 on April 22.

99,363 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 122,629 shares.

The company's stock has moved 10.10% so far in 2022.

National Bank shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About National Bank Holdings Corp - Class A

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 89 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

