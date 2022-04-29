Stock Alert: Nam Tai Property (NTP) Up 8.54% in Pre-Market Trading for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTP - Market Data & News Trade

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) has already gained $0.51 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $5.97, Nam Tai Property has moved 8.54% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 7.73% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Nam Tai Property investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:04:50 est.

About Nam Tai Property Inc

The Company is a real estate developer and operator, mainly conducting business in Mainland China. Its main land resources are located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("Greater Bay Area") and Wuxi, China, of which the three plots in Shenzhen will be developed into Nam Tai Inno Park, Nam Tai Technology Center and Nam Tai Inno Valley. The Company plans to build these technology parks into landmark parks in the region and provide high-quality industrial offices, industrial service spaces and supporting dormitories to the tenants. Based on the experience of developing and operating technology parks and an industrial relationship network accumulated over the past 40 years, it has also exported the operation model of technology parks to other industrial properties. Through an asset-light model, it has leased industrial properties for repositioning and business invitation. It will also expand the commercial and residential property business in China as an auxiliary development strategy of the Company. As the growth prospects of China maintain, the Company shall seize development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and other first- and second-tier cities in China, and continue to strengthen and expand the business of industrial real estate, and commercial and residential properties. Nam Tai Property Inc. is a corporation registered in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

