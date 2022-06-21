Stock Alert: MV Oil (MVO) Climbing 6.44% in Pre-Market Move for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MVO - Market Data & News Trade

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) is active in pre-market trading today, June 21, with shares gaining 6.44% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 14.19% year-to-date and posted 17.01% loses over the last 5 days.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC's (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado. These oil and gas properties include approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells. The underlying properties located in the El Dorado Area are operated on behalf of MV Partners by Vess Oil Corporation (Vess Oil) and are located in the El Dorado, Augusta and Valley Center Fields. Each of Vess Oil and Murfin Drilling Company, Inc. (Murfin Drilling) operate leases on behalf of MV Partners included in the underlying properties that are located in the Northwest Kansas Area. The primary fields in this area are the Bemis-Shutts, Trapp, Ray and Hansen Fields.

