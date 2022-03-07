Stock Alert: Motorola (MSI) Trades 2.89% Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) lost $6.45 to finish the day Monday at $216.51.

The company opened at $222.43 and shares fluctuated between $223.37 and $216.20 with 1,061,591 shares trading hands.

Motorola is averaging 1,212,982 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 17.94% YTD.

Motorola is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Motorola Solutions Inc

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security.

