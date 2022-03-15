Stock Alert: MOGU (MOGU) Climbing 11.64% in Pre-Market Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOGU - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MOGU Inc - ADR (NYSE:MOGU) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 15.

Ahead of the market's open, MOGU stock is up 11.64% from the previous session’s close.

MOGU was down $0.0199 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:48 est.

About MOGU Inc - ADR

MOGU Inc. is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

