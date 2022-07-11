Stock Alert: Mmtec (MTC) Up 10.40% in Pre-Market Trading for July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTC - Market Data & News Trade

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) has already gained $0.0229 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.22, Mmtec has moved 10.40% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 6.17% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Mmtec investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:13:54 est.

About Mmtec Inc

Headquartered in Beijing, China, the Company was founded on January 4, 2018. It has developed and deployed a series of platforms, including the ETN Counter Business System, the PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, the Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, the PC Transaction Client System, the Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and the Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform, which comprise a business chain that enables Chinese language speaking hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms to engage in securities market transactions and settlements globally.

