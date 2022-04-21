Stock Alert: Mistras (MG) Trades 1.80% Lower April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) lost $0.11 to finish the day Thursday at $6.00.

The company began the day at $6.15 and shares fluctuated between $6.32 and $5.93 with 76,291 shares trading hands.

Mistras is averaging 81,767 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 17.77% YTD.

Mistras is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Mistras Group Inc

MISTRAS Group, Inc. is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization's most critical industrial and civil assets.

