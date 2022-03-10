Stock Alert: MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ) Decreasing 3.07% in Pre-Market Trading for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YGMZ - Market Data & News Trade

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is active in pre-market trading today, March 10, with shares falling 3.07% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 20.49% year-to-date and has moved 0.31% higher over the last 5 days

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MingZhu Logistics visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:25:45 est.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd

Founded in 2002 and Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is 3A-grade trucking services provider, offering both network density and broad geographic coverage to meet customers' diverse transportation needs. The Company operates two regional terminals in Guangdong Provinceand Xinjiang Autonomous Region, respectively, with a mix of self-own fleets of tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

