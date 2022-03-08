Stock Alert: Mexco Energy (MXC) Up 4.25% in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MXC - Market Data & News

Mexco Energy Corp (NYSE:MXC) is active in pre-market trading today, March 8, with shares up 4.25% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 223.67% year-to-date and posted 114.10% gains over the last 5 days

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Mexco Energy visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:20:54 est.

About Mexco Energy Corp

Astro sees the new, modular ALTA design, in combination with the series of 'custom-use specific pods', helping private business, government and medical agencies, as well as personal use (initially on private property) put into place much sooner than that of the higher risk, commuting segment, due to the lengthy and complicated certification and flight path development processes in major cities.

To get more information on Mexco Energy Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mexco Energy Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles