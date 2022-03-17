Stock Alert: Medigus. (MDGS) Increasing 4.59% in Pre-Market Trading for March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDGS - Market Data & News Trade

Medigus Ltd. - ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS) is active in pre-market trading today, March 17, with shares up 4.59% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 9.00% year-to-date while moving 7.92% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Medigus. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:27:24 est.

About Medigus Ltd. - ADR

Medigus is a medical device company specializing in developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and highly innovative imaging solutions across medical and industrial applications.

