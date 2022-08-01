Stock Alert: MediaCo (MDIA) Climbing 20.98% in Pre-Market Trading for August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDIA - Market Data & News Trade

MediaCo Holding Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:MDIA) has already climbed $0.43 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.05, MediaCo has moved 20.98% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 3.30% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for MediaCo investors.

About MediaCo Holding Inc - Class A

Mediaco Holding, Inc. is a radio broadcasting media company. Its purpose is to acquire and operates radio stations and its associated assets located in New York. The company was founded in June 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

