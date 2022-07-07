Stock Alert: Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) Falling 6.87% in Pre-Market Hours for July 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDRR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 7.

Ahead of the market's open, Medalist Diversified REIT stock is down 6.87% from the previous session’s close.

Medalist Diversified REIT fell $0.0325 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company's strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate.

