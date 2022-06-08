Stock Alert: MDJM (MDJH) Climbing 5.95% in Pre-Market Hours for June 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDJH - Market Data & News Trade

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) is active in pre-market trading today, June 8, with shares gaining 5.95% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 3.93% year-to-date and posted 25.85% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MDJM visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:17:11 est.

About MDJM Ltd

With branch offices in Tianjin, Chengdu, Suzhou, and Yangzhou, China, MDJH provides primary real estate agency services to real estate developer clients, as well as as-needed real estate consulting and independent training services. The Company also provides tourism development services, including real estate marketing and planning services, real estate agency services, and advertisement planning services.

To get more information on MDJM Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MDJM Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles