Stock Alert: Maxeon Solar (MAXN) Climbing 11.71% in Pre-Market Trading for July 28

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 28.

Ahead of the market's open, Maxeon Solar stock has climbed 11.71% from the previous session’s close.

Maxeon Solar was up $0.42 in the last session and looks to continue today.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

